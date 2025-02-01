Gender-equality controversy may prove to be a thorn in UDF’s side

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan denouncing Muslim League state general secretary P M A Salam’s remarks on gender equality, there is a sullen silence within the UDF, with many front partners unwilling to invite the ire of the powerful League. However, with several Muslim women organisations criticising Salam’s stand, it is clear the controversy will come to haunt the opposition alliance for a while.

On Wednesday, Salam said that men and women are not equal on all fronts, and that the League does not support gender equality. Even after Satheesan dismissed it as Salam’s personal opinion, the League leader reiterated his stand on Friday. “We have received more positive responses,” Salam told TNIE.

In an attempt to clarify his remarks, however, Salam said that what he intended to say was that women and men cannot be considered equal in all aspects. “Men are excellent in certain matters while women are excellent in others. Even the Pope had expressed such an opinion,” he added.

UDF partners like the CMP and the RSP have refused to respond to Salam’s statement. Both C P John, general secretary of the CMP, and RSP MP N K Premachandran, who have both been vocal advocates for the rights of women, reserved their comments. Senior League leader M K Muneer also chose not to respond. “I will do so later,” he told TNIE. Youth League leaders whom TNIE contacted also made excuses for not responding.

However, Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather said, “Such statements reveal in what world these people live.” Muslim women organisations are, however, of the view that Salam and League’s provocation is linked with developments on Muslim Personal Law and other issues connected to the community.