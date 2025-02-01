Ice cream for breakfast, anyone?

It goes without saying that ice cream has long been a symbol of happiness, evoking joy and nostalgia with every scoop. For many, the sight of a street vendor selling ice cream or ice pop brings back fond memories of carefree summer afternoons spent with family and friends.

Sure, we have all had that childhood dream – a day when we would make enough money to indulge in our wildest cravings sans a second thought and no restrictions whatsoever.

Back in the day, vanilla and chocolate ruled the ice cream world, and we were of course content with those classic and comforting options. But times have changed, and so has the ice cream industry. You name a wild flavour, and it’s probably out there waiting for you to come and indulge.

The world of these melty delight is no longer just about taste – it’s about the adventure. So, let’s take a scoop into the rich history and exciting evolution of this frozen indulgence, exploring how it transformed from humble beginnings to a canvas of what not!