Ice cream for breakfast, anyone?

It goes without saying that ice cream has long been a symbol of happiness, evoking joy and nostalgia with every scoop. For many, the sight of a street vendor selling ice cream or ice pop brings back fond memories of carefree summer afternoons spent with family and friends.
Sure, we have all had that childhood dream – a day when we would make enough money to indulge in our wildest cravings sans a second thought and no restrictions whatsoever.
Back in the day, vanilla and chocolate ruled the ice cream world, and we were of course content with those classic and comforting options. But times have changed, and so has the ice cream industry. You name a wild flavour, and it’s probably out there waiting for you to come and indulge.
The world of these melty delight is no longer just about taste – it’s about the adventure. So, let’s take a scoop into the rich history and exciting evolution of this frozen indulgence, exploring how it transformed from humble beginnings to a canvas of what not!
Chilled evolution
In ancient China, around 200 BCE, people mixed snow with milk and rice to make a frozen treat. The Romans also had a similar idea, using snow and flavourings like honey and fruits.
Persia (modern-day Iran) also played a significant role in the history of ice cream. Around 400 BCE, Persians created a frozen dessert using ice and sugar. In the 16th century, ice cream-like desserts appeared in Europe, and it’s said that Queen Catherine de Medici brought it to France when she married King Henry II.
In 1843, American inventor Nancy M Johnson revolutionised ice cream-making with her hand-cranked churn, making it easier to prepare at home. Ice cream’s popularity soared in the 19th century, thanks to the invention of the refrigerator. Life would have been so different without refrigerators, right?
Sweet science
The science behind the traditional ice cream involves a balance of ingredients and temperature. Milk, cream, and sugar are mixed together, and during churning, air is incorporated into the mix, making it light and creamy. The fat molecules in cream help prevent large ice crystals from forming, ensuring that silky smooth texture.
As the mixture freezes, the sugar lowers the freezing point, allowing the ice cream to stay soft and scoopable. Churning also controls the size of ice crystals, creating a velvety texture. This combination of ingredients and careful processes results in the rich, creamy dessert.
Different names, same chill pill
Various cultures around the globe have their own variations of ice cream, each with its own twisty twist. In Italy, gelato is a beloved version of ice cream, known for its dense and creamy texture, with more milk and less air than traditional ice cream.
In France, sorbet offers a dairy-free alternative, made with fruit, sugar, and water, resulting in a refreshing, lighter treat. Meanwhile, in India, kulfi is a popular frozen dessert, made with condensed milk and flavoured with nuts and spices like cardamom, offering a rich experience.
Cool stats
According to World Population Review, New Zealand leads the world in ice cream consumption, with an impressive 28.40 litre per person, with vanilla being the most popular flavour, followed by hokey pokey (vanilla ice cream with chunks of honeycomb toffee).
The US ranks second, followed by Australia. In terms of exports, the top ice cream exporters in 2022 were Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy, reflecting their strong presence in the global ice cream market. Interestingly this year, China is expected to generate the highest revenue from ice cream.
India’s royal chill
The concept of frozen desserts in India can be traced to the Mughal period in the 16th century when kulfi was made. However, the first commercial production of ice cream in India began in the 1940s. Notably, the British colonial rule also had a significant influence on the evolution of ice cream in the country.
Viral bouquet, with love from Kyoto
In Kyoto, flower-shaped ice cream cones are a popular trend, offering a perfect blend of art and flavour. These beautifully crafted ice cream creations are often designed to resemble delicate blossoms, with swirls of ice cream forming the petals. They make for a visually stunning and delicious treat, often featuring matcha, seasonal fruits, or other unique Japanese flavours.
Five icy weirdos: * Garlic ice cream: The garlicky twist on the classic dessert is often found at garlic festivals * Wasabi ice cream: The spicy and zesty dessert packs a punch and is often paired with sushi * Squid ink ice cream: The Japanese-inspired ice cream is dipped in squid ink making it black in colour * Lobster ice cream: A seafood-infused ice cream, typically with chunks of lobster and a sweet and creamy base. * Curry ice cream: A spiced-up ice cream with flavours of curry, blending sweetness with savoury heat.