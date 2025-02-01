If Kerala wants more funds, let it say it is backward: Union Minister George Kurian

Following their remarks, Kurian, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs, said that the Centre allocates such financial packages to states that are backward on various indices.

"You announce that Kerala is backward, that it does not have roads, good education, etc. If you say that Kerala is behind other states in terms of education, infrastructure, and social welfare, then the (Finance) Commission will examine it and give a report to the central government. The central government will take a decision based on the report. It does not decide on its own," he said.

Irked by his remarks, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan hit back, saying that the Centre wants Kerala to be backward, "but that will not happen".

He said that the central government is supposed to help Kerala develop further, "instead of asking it to go backwards".

"So, George Kurian's help is for Kerala to go backwards," he contended while speaking at an event in the state capital.