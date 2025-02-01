Kerala: Action against officials receiving bribe will not be limited to suspension, says Min Rajan

KOCHI: Officials caught in bribery cases will be either demoted or dismissed from service, said Revenue Minister K Rajan on Friday.

“Revenue officials should show more sincerity in work. The disciplinary action against officials caught for accepting bribe will not be limited to suspension. They will either be demoted or dismissed from service based on the gravity of the case. Action will also be taken against investigation officials who delay the probe. The investigation report should be submitted within two months,” he said while addressing the regional review meeting of revenue department in Kochi.

The state government has decided to declare the state free of extreme poverty by November 1 and the revenue department has the responsibility to distribute land for extremely poor families. “Steps should be taken to distribute land to the beneficiaries by March. District collectors should convene a meeting of village officers to expedite the drive,” the minister said.

District collectors, deputy collectors and tahsildars from Kollam, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Palakkad attended the meeting. Land revenue commissioner A Kowsigan, joint commissioner A Geetha, revenue department additional secretaries K Biju, Sheeba George and survey director Seeram Sambasiva Rao reviewed the performance of various sections.