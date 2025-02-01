Parotta puffs with nuggets of history @ Aluva’s 120-year-old Grand Hotel

The Grand Hotel in Aluva is more than just a restaurant — it’s a living piece of history, serving delicious food and cherished memories for over 120 years. Established in 1905 by Shekutty Koch, fondly known as Kochaakka, the restaurant began as a small thatched hut and grew into an iconic landmark in the town.

“My grandfather loved cooking, and that passion led him to open this restaurant,” says Noushad M P, the current owner. “Back then, it was known as ‘Kochaakkayude kada’. People recognised it for its simple but flavourful food.”

Noushad, 59, has spent nearly four decades preserving his family’s legacy. “This place has seen so much. From floods to political movements, it has always been a part of Aluva’s story,” he says.

In 1945, the restaurant moved from its thatched setup to the building it still occupies today. In its earlier days, the top floor housed a typewriting institute, but it now remains vacant.