Parotta puffs with nuggets of history @ Aluva’s 120-year-old Grand Hotel

The Grand Hotel in Aluva is more than just a restaurant — it’s a living piece of history, serving delicious food and cherished memories for over 120 years. Established in 1905 by Shekutty Koch, fondly known as Kochaakka, the restaurant began as a small thatched hut and grew into an iconic landmark in the town.
“My grandfather loved cooking, and that passion led him to open this restaurant,” says Noushad M P, the current owner. “Back then, it was known as ‘Kochaakkayude kada’. People recognised it for its simple but flavourful food.”
Noushad, 59, has spent nearly four decades preserving his family’s legacy. “This place has seen so much. From floods to political movements, it has always been a part of Aluva’s story,” he says.
In 1945, the restaurant moved from its thatched setup to the building it still occupies today. In its earlier days, the top floor housed a typewriting institute, but it now remains vacant.
In 1961, Noushad notes, a devastating flood washed away many of the restaurant’s old photographs and souvenirs. The 2018 flood also took a toll, but the restaurant endured and contributed to relief efforts.
“The building is 75 years old now. We have done only minimal maintenance to preserve its old-world charm,” Noushad says.
In its early years, he adds, the restaurant was a gathering spot for political leaders, thanks to its proximity to the Congress party office. “Prominent figures such as A K Antony and Vayalar Ravi were regular visitors. Today, we have actors like Joju George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan stop by for breakfast,” Noushad says with pride.
Besides typical Kerala breakfast fare, the Grand Hotel is famous for its biryani, mutton roast, and signature parotta puffs — a dish that has a loyal following. “We still use the same recipes my grandfather created,” says Noushad. “The taste hasn’t changed, and that’s why people keep coming back.”
Varun, a resident of Aluva, wholeheartedly agrees. “I absolutely love their parotta puffs. It’s one of those things you can’t find anywhere else in Aluva,” he beams.
Known as ‘Grand puffs’, the snack is made with regular parotta dough, which is rolled and filled with masala before being baked. The attraction of this dish lies in the parotta’s texture and the rich flavour of the filling, made with minced meat, onions, and spices.
The restaurant’s legacy is carried forward by its dedicated staff. One of its longest-serving employees, T A Velayudhan, has been working there since 1973. At 74, he remains part of the team.
“This place is like home,” Velayudhan smiles. “I used to make everything — biryani, curries, and so on. Now I just help with the parotta puffs because of health issues. But I will work here as long as I can.”
Syamala Rajan, the owner of a nearby watch shop and a loyal customer for several decades, fondly remembers Noushad’s father, Pareed. “He was a stern man but had a soft heart. He was a strict man, especially about the quality of ingredients,” she recalls “If the meat wasn’t up to the mark, he wouldn’t serve mutton that day.”
After Pareed, the legacy passed to Noushad, who started working at the restaurant at the age of 20. Now, his 23-year-old son, Mohammad Zayan, is stepping in to carry the tradtion forward. “I used to work in Bengaluru, but I left to help my father here,” Zayan shares. “I want to ensure this place keeps running for generations to come.”