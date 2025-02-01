Vetinary varsity in Kerala's Wayanad gets bomb threat

KALPETTA: The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) received a bomb threat on Friday. The message was sent to the email of the university Vice Chancellor Anil K S and the Registrar Sudheer Babu P. It was received at 7.38am but came to the attention around 8am.

The email was sent from an ID named Nivedita Pethuraj stating that the sender would take revenge for the hanging of Afzal Guru. It also mentioned that the veterinary university and the US Consulate in Chennai would be bombed. Following the threat, the university authorities immediately informed the police. The college authorities also examined the CCTV footage of the institute and searched the campus.

“The email was sent around 7.30am on Friday and when we noticed it, we immediately informed the police,” said Dr Anil K S, Vice Chancellor, KVASU. Soon, about 50 officers, including the bomb squad, dog squad, thunderbolt and anti-terror squad arrived at the college and conducted an extensive search. Nothing unusual was found and the classes were carried out as usual.

Apart from Afzal Guru, the names of Anna University professor Chitrakala Gopalan and Naxal leader S Maran were mentioned in the message. “As soon as we received the complaint that the bomb threat email was received, several teams rushed to the campus and conducted a search. Nothing unusual was found. The cyber cell has taken over the investigation to find the source of the message,” said Santhosh, SHO, Vythiri police station.