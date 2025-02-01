Vyloppilli’s most famous poem and its link to a Mulanthuruthy school

Vyloppilli’s link

Vyloppilli stepped into the role of educator at Mulanthuruthy GHSS in 1936. It was also the same year that he wrote the poem, following an invitation from a Malayalam daily to contribute to its Onam edition. Today, a striking bust of the school’s educator-poet and a sculpture of a mother and her son (signifying the poem) adorn the yard there, next to a mango tree.

The latter has many connecting the dots and presuming that Vyloppilli, then 25, was inspired to write Mambazham because of it. C M Thomas, an old student at the school, points out that there are “numerous such theories surrounding the mango tree”.

“It’s been in the schoolyard for nearly as long as the poem was penned. So naturally, people make the connection. But that is not the case,” he says.

Indeed, it has now become a fact well-known that Vyloppilli wrote Mambazham as a tribute to his brother, Krishnankutty, who passed away when the writer was young.

Also, in his autobiography, Kavya Loka Smaranakal, the poet mentions that he weaved the lines of the poem whilst walking back and forth on the north veranda of the school.