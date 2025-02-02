INTERVIEW | ‘Will talk to centre on behalf of people & government of Kerala’: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

So, they can learn from Goa...

They can if they want. I don’t know (smiles).

Goa too has a particular demographic situation, like Kerala…

Correct. Since coming here, many groups have come to me. And many of them were Christian leaders. They were so cordial with me, I was cordial with them as well. They asked how things were in Goa. And they invited me. Then I tried to find out about them, the groups, all those things. It was a good interaction.

In the Republic Day speech, you said that Kerala and the Centre should work together. The state government has been accusing the Central government of being biased against Kerala. As Governor, what’s your role going to be... akin to a mediator between state and Centre?

Unfortunately, every state government feels so. I’m Kerala’s Governor. So, for a particular scheme, if some more financial aid is required, I will talk to them on behalf of the people and government of Kerala. That is my approach towards the problem. And I have told this to the CM as well.

The state passed a Bill removing the Governor as the chancellor of universities. The President has withheld assent. It is now in court. There are 12 universities without a permanent vice-chancellor (VC). Will you speak to the CM on this?

I haven’t gone through the Bill. The Constitution has not stated a time limit for the Governor to give assent. Governor can review that. If necessary, he can take the advice of the President. I think that has been done in this matter. Let us wait for that.

What’s your view on the chancellor post, on whether it should be held by the Governor?

My view is that always, by the Constitution of India, the Governor is the ex-officio chancellor of state universities. The state cannot claim that these are our universities. And so you have no job to look into it. The Constitution of India has given this task of higher education to the Governor of the particular state.

Do state governments have no role in VC selection?

No. This is what the SC has said. There are many judgments by HCs and the SC. The judgments by HCs in Gujarat, Kerala, Bihar and Uttarakhand have been confirmed by the SC. This is very clear. I need not take a separate stand since it is already mentioned there and has been confirmed by the judiciary.

Kerala has been in a legal battle with the Centre over the borrowing limit and cut in central grants. Now, the state has asked for a special package for Wayanad. What will be your position?

I have full sympathy towards the people there. If something needs to be done, it should be done. I do not know what package the state government is asking for. And if it is really necessary, I will certainly pursue the matter with the Central government. If I feel it is necessary that this has to be done, I will do that. I don’t doubt the intention of the state government.