INTERVIEW | ‘Will talk to centre on behalf of people & government of Kerala’: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

After five tumultuous years, wherein Kerala saw repeated standoffs between the Governor and the Left government, the state is now witnessing a new chapter under Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar who took over the gubernatorial role a month ago. A Sangh parivar veteran, Arlekar played a crucial role in turning Goa into a BJP bastion. Soft-spoken yet strong, Arlekar shares with TNIE his previous experience as Governor of Bihar, his impressions of Kerala, and his political upbringing. Arlekar insists that he has not come to Kerala with a brief from the BJP.
Excerpts
It’s been a month since you took over as Governor of Kerala. What was your first impression of Kerala?
When I saw Kerala from the aircraft, I thought I was in Goa. Kerala is like home to me… Same beaches, same sea, same sand... cool, calm, good people, and good food habits. I think I have come to a good place (smiles).
The state government and the previous Governor were on a confrontational path most of the time. Now, it seems there will be more peace...
Everyone asks me the same question. I don’t know why. Whether something new is going to happen is your expectation. So let us march ahead with new expectations, a new vision, and new experiences.
So, you will be opening a new chapter?
Of course, it has to be one. I was sitting at home and when I got a call from the PM saying that you are being appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh. That was a new book in itself, not just a chapter. Two years later, I got a call from the home minister that I have to go to Bihar. I said okay, and it was again a new chapter. Again, the PM called me and said you have to go to Kerala. So every time it is a new chapter, it is a new beginning without carrying anything that has happened in the past.
You are the first person from Goa to be appointed Governor…
True. It’s a first-of-its-kind honour for a Goan. I feel privileged that the central leadership chose me as the first Governor from Goa.
Does that show your proximity to the BJP central leadership?
I have always maintained good ties with all BJP leaders. I don’t say that I have been chosen because of that connection. There are many people close to the central leadership. Not all are chosen. I believe they want some good chapters to be started by me. That may be the reason, not necessarily the closeness.
You have been Governor of Bihar. How do you see Kerala? Is it different from Bihar?
It is. First, the geography, and then the history of both places. It is a big state. We have a 3.5-crore population in Kerala. In Bihar, it is 16 crore. Polity in these two states is also different to some extent. It is too early for me to judge and compare.
In your two previous stints as Governor, how was your relationship with the state governments? Did you take any extra effort to maintain good relations?
Relations were cordial with both the governments. When I was first appointed in Himachal, one party was ruling. After assembly polls, another party came to power. With both governments, I had very good relations. When I was in Bihar, the chief minister was the same person. But he switched from one company to another. But I had good relations with the chief minister and all the parties. Efforts should be there from both sides, from the ruling dispensation and also from my side. Only then things can move smoothly.
Arif Mohammed Khan had a fiery relation with the state government. He used to be in the news, or rather, he used to create news every other day. But you were rarely in the news as Governor of Himachal Pradesh or Bihar. Going by what you say, is your tenure going to be different from your immediate predecessor?
I will not agree with you when you say the previous Governor was creating news every day. It was the situation that was creating the news. And he was responding to that situation. The situation, the atmosphere compels somebody to do that. As for me, let us see what the situation would be.
Opposition parties have been saying that Governors are being used to arm-twist governments. Across the country, there are many examples. In that scenario, the standoff was seen as the Centre using the Governor to control the state government...
Give me one instance.
The previous Governor had sent a letter to the chief minister saying he had lost his trust in a minister. That has never happened in the history of Kerala...
Why do you think it was at the behest of the central government? Why do you feel so? It is just a perception people have that the Governor is acting at the behest of the Centre. It is not so. As I said earlier, it is the situation that makes one react. It is not that he has been asked to. I have been Governor in two states. Neither the central government nor any other people for that matter has told me to act in a particular way. This perception has to be erased. He reacted to the situation, and I know Arifji, how upright a person he is.
So, Governors don’t come with a brief from the ruling party...
Not at all. There is no ruling party for any Governor. Governor is above party. Though I may be having my party affiliation, prior to becoming Governor, I resigned from all party positions. What is true for me is true for everybody and we don’t take any party leadership’s advice on what needs to be done. Why should I? When the Constitution tells us what is to be done and what not, gives you all the limitations and all the provisions before you, why should you ask for advice? Legal experts can be consulted but those (options) are open for anybody. I may call people and seek their views. That’s all. Where does the party come into the picture?
Do you mean to say that it was your predecessor’s personality and that it didn’t have anything to do with the politics of the ruling party?
Where was the politics there? Nothing of that sort.
Does that mean that the Governor’s personality means a lot?
Not personality. I said how he reacts to the situation. I am not aware of what the situation was. But what he felt was right at that time, he did. For that he need not consult the central leadership or any party’s leadership. At the most he could have asked you (chuckles).
You were president of the BJP Goa unit twice. Goa wasn’t an easy turf for BJP. Now, it is one of its strongest bastions. How do you look at that transition?
All the BJP workers worked together. We had decided one day or the other we have to be in power. We were not after power. We never thought we would contest elections or become ministers. But the party said we had to contest. People voted for us and we came to power. We were working day and night and that brought good results to us. At that time, we used to contest just to make people know that we are in the race. Our candidates used to get 200-300 votes.
If we get 600, we would consider it as progress. In one Lok Sabha election, we were sure of losing. In the two constituencies — Goa North and South — put together, we got 50,000 votes. A leader in the Congress party said his party had won both seats but also added that it was a matter of concern for him that BJP could get 50,000 votes in Goa. He predicted that something is going to happen in Goa soon. Ultimately, we did that. It was our team work and people’s support (smiles).
Goa too has a strong Christian presence, like Kerala. How tough was that process?
It was tough. But we used to go and meet people, discuss with them. Many of them, who have been there for many years, felt that we are close to them. It was not because of the ideology of BJP but due to our frienship, relationship. Ultimately, that brought good results. So, all these people were with us.
Kerala today seems to present a similar situation. BJP is finding it difficult to progress beyond a certain limit...
It is for the BJP leadership to look into it. I will not guide them, I will not tell them, I will not ask them, ‘How is your situation?’ I am not concerned about BJP’s progress in Kerala. If they want to learn from Goa’s example, if at all they want to, let them go there.
So, they can learn from Goa...
They can if they want. I don’t know (smiles).
Goa too has a particular demographic situation, like Kerala…
Correct. Since coming here, many groups have come to me. And many of them were Christian leaders. They were so cordial with me, I was cordial with them as well. They asked how things were in Goa. And they invited me. Then I tried to find out about them, the groups, all those things. It was a good interaction.
In the Republic Day speech, you said that Kerala and the Centre should work together. The state government has been accusing the Central government of being biased against Kerala. As Governor, what’s your role going to be... akin to a mediator between state and Centre?
Unfortunately, every state government feels so. I’m Kerala’s Governor. So, for a particular scheme, if some more financial aid is required, I will talk to them on behalf of the people and government of Kerala. That is my approach towards the problem. And I have told this to the CM as well.
The state passed a Bill removing the Governor as the chancellor of universities. The President has withheld assent. It is now in court. There are 12 universities without a permanent vice-chancellor (VC). Will you speak to the CM on this?
I haven’t gone through the Bill. The Constitution has not stated a time limit for the Governor to give assent. Governor can review that. If necessary, he can take the advice of the President. I think that has been done in this matter. Let us wait for that.
What’s your view on the chancellor post, on whether it should be held by the Governor?
My view is that always, by the Constitution of India, the Governor is the ex-officio chancellor of state universities. The state cannot claim that these are our universities. And so you have no job to look into it. The Constitution of India has given this task of higher education to the Governor of the particular state.
Do state governments have no role in VC selection?
No. This is what the SC has said. There are many judgments by HCs and the SC. The judgments by HCs in Gujarat, Kerala, Bihar and Uttarakhand have been confirmed by the SC. This is very clear. I need not take a separate stand since it is already mentioned there and has been confirmed by the judiciary.
Kerala has been in a legal battle with the Centre over the borrowing limit and cut in central grants. Now, the state has asked for a special package for Wayanad. What will be your position?
I have full sympathy towards the people there. If something needs to be done, it should be done. I do not know what package the state government is asking for. And if it is really necessary, I will certainly pursue the matter with the Central government. If I feel it is necessary that this has to be done, I will do that. I don’t doubt the intention of the state government.
You had said the CM is someone who has a vision for the state. What made you say that?
We had a good talk. He came here (Raj Bhavan) for a courtesy call. We discussed many issues of the state and what he wants to do. And then I felt he has something in his mind to be done for the state. I will not spell out everything now. I’m not here to contest elections... so why should I say that this is good and this is bad (laughs). But I felt that he has some vision for some aspects. I told him I’m there to support him.
You also visited former CM V S Achuthanandan. That was unexpected. What was the reason for that?
People like him have contributed a lot to the development of the state. Today, he is bedridden. But his contribution cannot be sidelined or ignored. During my college days, we used to hear about him, that he is such a good leader. When I got the opportunity to be in Kerala, I said I must go to him and pay my respects.
You joined the Sangh at a young age. How has it shaped your personality and influenced your life?
I am what I’m because of the Sangh. My thoughts and actions are because of the Sangh — RSS. I don’t attribute this to my family. Sangh has given me vision. It instilled a feeling of patriotism in me. I always think nation first — rashtra sarvopari — because of the Sangh. There’s nothing greater than rashtra, the nation. Everything comes afterwards. I don’t even know when I started going to RSS shakha. My father was the nagar karyavahak of that area. I don’t know when he took me to the shakha. Since then, I have never looked back.
One of your statements had become controversial. You said India did not get independence because of satyagraha, but because of armed struggle. What made you say that?
It was misinterpreted. I said, ‘It was not only because of satyagraha.’ I don’t know how you people missed ‘only’. I made the statement at a function in Goa. If it’s only because of satyagraha, it means you are diminishing the qualities and efforts of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and others. Why should we (do that)? Independence was not only because of satyagraha.
Those who did satyagraha, fasting, and raised slogans like zindabad and murdabad did contribute towards freedom. Similarly, those people who have gone to the gallows, those who took weapons in their hands too contributed a lot to the freedom of our nation.
You have been part of the Sangh for a long time. One major criticism against a Sangh-run government is that it tries to destroy the diversity of the country with ‘one nation, one language, one food’ culture…
Do you feel that there shouldn’t be a feeling of oneness?
Isn’t it already there? That’s why we have this concept of ‘unity in diversity’...
If somebody stands up and says we are one nation, what’s wrong in it? Somebody has to say that again and again. If good things are not repeated again and again, irrespective of the times, we are bound to forget all such things. So somebody has to come and say we are a great nation, we are one nation. What’s wrong in having one nation, one ration, one ration card. When BSNL came out with its one nation, one number, was it against federalism? I don’t think so.
Is it that simple? When you insist on ‘one language, one food’ culture...
Who says so? Does one nation mean one language? I’ve never heard of it. One food culture? The diversity here has been maintained throughout the ages. Adi Shankaracharya from Kalady in Kerala travelled the length and breadth of the country. Why? Because he wanted to say that despite our diversities, we are one country. I was fortunate to visit Kalady. I was also fortunate to visit a place called Mahishi in Bihar. That was the place where Adi Shankaracharya had Shastrarth with Mandan Mishra. Why did Adi Shankaracharya travel all these miles? He did not change his dress or food habits. Nobody does.
There’s a section that looks at the Sangh with fear and suspicion. What would you tell them?
They should shed all such fear and suspicion. There’s nothing of that sort. Those who come closer to the Sangh will certainly set aside all such notions. Sangh is something that must be experienced. You can’t understand it just by reading books. You can’t learn swimming by reading books. You have to be in the water. Similarly, you have to actually experience the atmosphere of the Sangh and the shakhas to learn about them.
You had come out against the NOTA option in voting...
In a democracy, everybody has a right to say something. You have to speak out. NOTA is about keeping mum. Your vote is the right and duty that has been given to you by the Constitution-makers of our country. NOTA makes you deny this right for yourself. NOTA cannot be an answer to your apathy. You need to go and vote in favour of something. For me, NOTA cannot be part of a democracy. It’s undemocratic. If you keep silent, you have no right to come and complain about any government.
TNIE team: Kiran Prakash, Cithara Paul, Anil S, Sovi Vidyadharan, M S Vidyanandan B P Deepu (photos), Pranav V P (video)