SIT submits chargesheet against actor and CPM MLA Mukesh

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual allegations raised by Malayalam film actors after the release of the Hema Committee report, submitted charge sheet against CPM MLA and actor M Mukesh in a rape case.

The SIT filed the charge sheet before the Ernakulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, supported by both contextual and digital evidence. This marks the second charge sheet against Mukesh, with an earlier one already filed in connection with a separate incident in Thrissur.

Additionally, the SIT has also submitted a charge sheet against actor and producer Maniyanpilla Raju in a sexual harassment case, over the complaint lodged by the victim, which pertains to an incident that allegedly took place in a flat in Fort Kochi.

Responding to the latest development, AIG G Poonkuzhali, a SIT member, told TNIE that, “We submitted the charge sheet last week. The 150-page document includes charges of rape against Mukesh and sexual harassment against Maniyanpilla Raju. During our investigation, we gathered crucial evidence, including digital communications between the actors and the victims, which have been included in the charge sheet.”