107 tap thefts in three years prompt railways to opt for Rs 50 plastic replacement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In addition to tackling ticket-less travellers and heavy rush, the railways is facing another problem: theft of expensive taps from coaches, including those of premium long-distance trains!

The official records, accessed through an RTI query, reveal 107 taps were stolen across the Southern Railway’s (SR) Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions in the past three years. According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the number of theft cases were: 20 taps in 2022, 77 in 2023, and 10 in 2024.

Despite the drop in reported thefts, sources indicated that SR has started addressing the issue by replacing the expensive taps that are stolen with cheaper plastic ones.

In response to the RTI query on how they were addressing the thefts, the RPF said they have “taken action in accordance with the law.” However, SR officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, expressed growing concern over the issue.

“Taps worth over `1,000 are now being replaced with plastic ones worth just `50 in several coaches,” one source explained. “Thefts mostly occur during non-operational hours and at smaller stations. While more cameras have been installed for surveillance, the problem persists. Though the SR has outsourced some of the work for the trains’ upkeep, the officials are responsible to monitor the work of the contract staff,” the source said.