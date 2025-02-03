Muvattupuzha police to seek custody of mastermind behind statewide CSR fund scam

KOCHI: With rising complaints necessitating a detailed interrogation of Anandu Krishnan, the mastermind behind a statewide scam that promised two-wheelers at half their price on the pretext of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, the Muvattupuzha police is set to submit a custody application in court on Monday.

“We are receiving an increasing number of complaints against the accused, with two cases registered at the Kothamangalam and Pothanikkad police stations on Saturday. In Muvattupuzha alone, the scam amounts to approximately Rs 7.95 crore. A thorough interrogation is necessary to gather more details about the operation, which is why we will be filing the custody application on Monday,” said Muvattupuzha DySP P M Baiju.

The investigation aims to determine the exact amount collected, identify those who made payments, and uncover any dealers or dealerships involved. The authorities are also probing whether anyone was approached to validate the supposed CSR funds and whether others were complicit in the fraud, the officer said.

The widely circulated voice message in which Anandu urges victims not to file personal complaints and promises to deliver the assured vehicles and appliances on his release may have been pre-recorded and sent before his arrest, or possibly created by someone else, Baiju said.

“Investigation is currently under way at the Muvattupuzha police station.

“Depending on its progress, the case may be handed over to a special investigation team,” he said.

Detailing the modus operandi in the scam, a police source said, “Initially, the suspect delivered vehicles and home appliances to a few customers to build credibility. He then launched extensive advertisements and promotional campaigns to attract more buyers. However, he eventually diverted the collected funds to finance a lavish lifestyle and acquire properties for further fraud.”

Anandu had previously been remanded in a similar case registered at the Adimali police station, the source pointed out.