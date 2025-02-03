On climate-change threatened Munroe Isle in Kollam, a church stands as symbol of hope

KOLLAM: Symbols of hope can exist even in the bleakest of circumstances. On Munroe Island, in Kollam, known by its ominous moniker ‘Sinking Isle,’ stands a church that has been a source of strength and inspiration for its residents of different faiths.

Built in 1878, the Edachal St Mary’s Church has come to symbolise communal harmony. Over the years, many Anglo-Indian families left the island in search of better opportunities, contributing to the dwindling Christian presence.

Yet, local Hindu families continued to take part in church festivals. Now, the only remaining Anglo-Indian family, who has dedicated themselves to preserving the church, has been working with members of other communities to preserve the symbol of their heritage.

But as climate change tightens its grip, the community fears for the church’s future. “The church stands on Pattam Thuruth, one of six wards affected by high tides. Thankfully, it stands on higher ground. But with climate change, we don’t know how long it will stay safe. Hindu and Christian community members gather for mass here,” said Suresh, local ward member. The church comes under Roman Catholic Church’s Quilon diocese, which acknowledges its historic significance.

“The church was built by Anglo-Indians during British rule. Over time, most families left, leaving only one to tend to it, alongside Hindu community,” Rt Rev Paul Antony Mullassery, bishop of Quilon diocese, said. “The effects of climate change are evident — the land around the church is weakening. Once, coconut farming thrived here, but now, the soil isn’t fertile enough. We believe this is due to recurrent flooding and rising temperatures,” he said.