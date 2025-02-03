Suresh Gopi courts row with ‘upper caste’ remark, backtracks

THRISSUR: Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi courted a controversy on Sunday with his remark that persons from “upper caste” should be put in charge of the tribal affairs portfolio. The actor-politician, however, withdrew his statement later in the day following criticism from various corners.

Addressing a BJP election campaign meeting in New Delhi, Suresh Gopi said he had always wanted to be part of the tribal welfare ministry. He said it was time for persons “born in upper caste” to oversee the ministry for the welfare of tribal people.

“It is my dream and expectation that someone from outside the tribal community be appointed for their welfare. Let a Brahmin or a Naidu take charge, there would be significant change. Likewise, people from backward communities should be given the portfolio for the welfare of forward communities,” he said. “Such a shift should happen within our democratic system,” the Thrissur MP said.

“I have made these suggestions to the prime minister, but such things will take its own course,” he said in the speech.

Meanwhile, the minister’s statement sparked intense discussion in the state with criticism pouring in from various corners. Several social media users alleged that it was the “upper caste mindset” that made the actor-politician make such remarks in public.

Facing backlash, Suresh Gopi later backtracked, claiming that his statement was made with good intentions. “If my comment is not well received or if this explanation is unsatisfactory, I withdraw my remarks,” he said. He clarified that his intention was to end discrimination. “I did not label anyone as good or bad; my only aim was to break free of this framework,” he said.

Earlier, MP K Radhakrishnan told reporters in New Delhi that though he didn’t hear the Union minister’s speech directly, his mentioning of ‘upper caste’ people becoming tribal affairs minister was unfair. “A person who assumed office after swearing on the Constitution shouldn’t have made such remarks. Who decides the definition of the so-called ‘upper caste’? Suresh Gopi always carries an image of this so-called upper caste person,” he said.