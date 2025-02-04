Beware of bullies

"I have three children. And all of them have at some point experienced bullying. My 10-year-old son was bullied for being overweight, not just by classmates but also by teachers.”

“My daughter was subjected to passive-aggressive treatment by some of her so-called friends. They cut her off and also instigated others to stop talking to her. ”

These are statements from two mothers whose children experienced bullying at school. The cases are many. However, none of them came out in the open.

But the tragic death of a 15-year-old in Kochi was an eye-opener for Keralites. The boy was allegedly bullied by his schoolmates for his skin colour, made to lick the toilet seat, and his head forced into the toilet and flushed. And in January, the boy jumped off from the 26th floor of his apartment where he was living with his parents.