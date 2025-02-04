Budget allocates Rs 3,042 crore for railway infrastructure in Kerala; no major projects

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union budget for 2025-26 has a Rs 3,042 crore outlay for railway infrastructure development in Kerala. Tamil Nadu has been allocated Rs 6,626 crore. The previous budget earmarked Rs 2,744 crore for Kerala. There are no major projects announced for Kerala this year.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said the total budgetary allocation for Kerala is nearly eight times the average outlay of Rs 372 crore allotted during the 2009-14 UPA regime. There are eight projects spanning 419 km and costing Rs 12,350 crore in progress in Kerala. Thirty-five railway stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs 2,560 crore. Commissioning of the Kavach safety system is progressing at 107 locations at a sanctioned cost of Rs 531 crore, a Southern Railway statement said.

However, passenger groups have expressed disappointment as their demand for better connectivity found no mention in the budget. “The budget is a disappointment. We have been demanding more MEMU trains for improved connectivity. However the minister’s focus has been on announcing more Vande Bharat trains, which do not serve the needs of daily commuters. The budget allocation has largely gone towards ongoing construction activities,” said Liyons J, secretary of Friends on Rails, a passenger advocacy group.