Cardamom prices highest in five years, but declining production hit small farmers

Despite its price touching a five-year high, the small scale cardamom planters in Idukki, which constitutes 70-90% of the production of the spice in Kerala, have not been able to reap the benefit of high price.

The price of cardamom, often referred as the queen of the spices, is ruling in the range of Rs 2,800-3,200/kg, which is the highest price since 2019 when it touched a record Rs 7,000/kg for a brief period.

Officials said due to warm weather conditions the production of cardamom have declined by 40%, which meant that the farmers have not been able to cash in on the high prices.

“There is better yield for the spice only in areas where there were adequate irrigation facilities,” said Satheesh S, a cardamom farmer in Kumily. He explained that cardamom plants thrive well in temperatures between 10 degree Celsius to 28 degree Celsius. “However the temperature rising over 30 degree Celsius for a prolonged period had resulted in the plants in majority of the plantations getting damaged,” he said.

He further said that many small cardamom planters in Idukki’s high-ranges don't have title deeds for the land in which they cultivate the crop.

“As a result, they might not have obtained cardamom registration (CR), which is mandatory for cardamom farmers to sell their cardamom in auction centres. Farmers without CR sell their products to local vendors, who will procure at a price much lower than the price that's quoted at the auction,” he said.