Coping with cancer as youngsters are becoming more vulnerable

This year’s theme for World Cancer Day is ‘united by unique’. The concept centres around the fact that behind every cancer diagnosis lies a unique human story of grief, pain, anxieties, healing, resilience, and emotional and physical trauma. It stems from the idea that ultimately, it will take all of us to create a world where we see the person before the patient.

Coping with cancer can be an issue, be it for those with newly diagnosed cancer, or those finishing the treatment, or during surveillance and recurrence. Teenagers, youngsters and middle-aged adults, who could be sick due to genetic and lifestyle factors, all might find both symptoms and treatment-related physical issues intolerable.

Many of the childhood cancers are curable. A large number of cancers appearing in young adults also fall into the same category, if detected early.