CPM admits to weakness in countering BJP’s growth in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has admitted to its lacunae in countering BJP making inroads into Kerala.
The draft political resolution for the 24th CPM Party Congress, released on Monday, pointed at the need to overcome such lapses.
Raising concern over BJP’s growth in the state, the draft resolution observed that the Lok Sabha election results have highlighted the shortcomings in the party’s political and ideological positioning to counter the BJP.
The observation comes in the wake of the Left’s poor performance in the last general elections, where it was reduced to a single seat in the state. In a first, the BJP had opened its account in the state. The saffron party was able to increase its vote share to close to 17% votes.
The draft political resolution further observed that Muslim fundamentalist and extremist organisations like the Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI have begun to target the CPM in the state.
“They seek to cash in on the alienation and fears among the minority community that are now subject to increasing attacks by the Hindutva forces. In Kerala, they target the CPM to curb the latter’s influence among the minorities,” said the resolution. The resolution further added that extremist minority activities will only strengthen majority communalism, and it is for the Left and democratic forces to align together to strongly defend the rights of the minorities.
Curiously a few key observations on Left unity, that found mention in the draft political review report that came up before the last central committee meeting held in November, were modified in the draft resolution. The draft review during November had blamed both CPI and CPI(ML) for hampering efforts at Left unity in the state.
The draft had criticized them for their keen interest in the INDIA bloc platform over Left unity. The draft resolution brought out on Monday also pointed at a lull in united Left action.
“There has to be a renewed thrust for Left unity and united action to project the Left’s alternative policies. The Left’s
increased intervention in national politics will strengthen its united struggles against the divisive and harmful policies of the Modi government,” said the draft.