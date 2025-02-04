CPM admits to weakness in countering BJP’s growth in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has admitted to its lacunae in countering BJP making inroads into Kerala.

The draft political resolution for the 24th CPM Party Congress, released on Monday, pointed at the need to overcome such lapses.

Raising concern over BJP’s growth in the state, the draft resolution observed that the Lok Sabha election results have highlighted the shortcomings in the party’s political and ideological positioning to counter the BJP.

The observation comes in the wake of the Left’s poor performance in the last general elections, where it was reduced to a single seat in the state. In a first, the BJP had opened its account in the state. The saffron party was able to increase its vote share to close to 17% votes.

The draft political resolution further observed that Muslim fundamentalist and extremist organisations like the Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI have begun to target the CPM in the state.