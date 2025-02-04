Health department kicks off cancer screening campaign in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has announced a mass cancer screening initiative, ‘Arogyam Anandam - Keep Cancer at Bay,’ as part of a year-long effort to detect cancer early and provide timely treatment. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the campaign on February 4, World Cancer Day, at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. Actor Manju Warrier has been appointed brand ambassador of the campaign.

Health Minister Veena George said that the campaign was necessary due to the fact that many cancer patients only seek medical help in the later stages of the disease, making treatment more challenging.

The initial phase will prioritise women, who often face societal and economic barriers that limit access to early cancer detection. Running from February 4 to March 8 (International Women’s Day), the month-long initiative will focus on screening for breast and cervical cancers, which are the most prevalent cancers among women in the state. During this period, 855 government health centres, select private hospitals, and special camps will provide cancer screenings, including basic breast cancer screenings and Pap smear tests for cervical cancer.

“Many cancers are curable when detected early. However, women often hesitate to undergo screening due to fear, stigma, financial concerns, or lack of awareness,” said the minister. “Breast cancer is often not detected through self-examination. So it is important for all women to visit health centres for a thorough check,” she said. The screening will be completely free for those in the below poverty line (BPL) category, while a nominal fee will be charged for those in the above poverty line (APL) category. Individuals who test positive will be referred for expert examination and treatment.

