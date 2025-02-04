Non-bailable warrant against Baba Ramdev

PALAKKAD: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court - II, Palakkad, has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, his aide Acharya Balkrishna, and Divya Pharmacy, the marketing arm of Patanjali Ayurved, in connection with a misleading advertisements case based on a petition filed by the Drugs Inspector Palakkad in October 2024.

The court took this action after they failed to appear despite previous summons and a bailable warrant.

The case was filed by the Drugs Inspector, Palakkad, in October 2024 under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

It centred on allegations that Patanjali Ayurved falsely claimed in news media advertisements that its products could cure high blood pressure and diabetes.

The court had initially issued a summons requiring Ramdev and the others to appear on January 16. When they failed to do so, a bailable warrant was issued, directing them to appear on February 1.

However, their continued absence led the court to escalate the matter by issuing a non-bailable warrant. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 15.

Patanjali Ayurved has been accused of making unverified medical claims about its products, leading to legal actions in multiple locations.

Similar cases are pending in Kozhikode and Haridwar, where multiple summons have been issued. Sources from the drugs department said that 12 cases have been registered against Baba Ramdev and the two other parties in Kerala alone.