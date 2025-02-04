RSS chief to visit Kerala for second time in a fortnight

KOCHI: For the first time in the history of the over-century-old Ayroor Cherukolpuzha Hindumatha Parishad, an RSS chief will address the gathering that brings together Hindus from diverse backgrounds to deliberate critical issues facing the community. RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will speak at the 3.30 pm session on Wednesday. His second visit to the state within a month has triggered curiosity in political circles. Bhagwat was in Kerala two weeks ago to attend organisational meetings.

The biggest Hindu spiritual conference in the state, the Hindumatha Parishad, conceptualised by Chattambi Swamikal in 1913, is held on the banks of the Pampa River every year in the month of February.

As the Hindumatha Mahamandalam, which organises the week-long congregation, has no political affiliation, its leadership is particular about inviting leaders of all political organisations to the event. Although the majority of its members have links to the Sangh parivar, RSS leaders were not given much prominence in the past as leaders of both the LDF and the UDF were reluctant to share the stage with them. However, organisers have dedicated one full day this year to the RSS, considering its centenary celebrations.

On February 5, the fourth day of the Parishad, Bhagwat will inaugurate the ‘Hindu Unity Conference’ and release a book on Sree Narayana Guru. Mahamandalam president P S Nair will preside over the meeting.

“The presence of Mohan Bhagwat will help spread the message of the Hindumatha Parishad across the country and abroad. People who represent various ideologies are part of the Mahamandalam and leaders of all political parties attend our conference. It is a spiritual gathering and we discuss matters of faith, and not politics, here,” said Mahamandalam general secretary A R Vikraman Pillai.

“For the first time in its history an RSS sarsanghchalak will be part of the 113-year-old Parishad. We decided to invite him as the RSS is celebrating its centennial year and their motto for the celebration is transformation of society. The Parishad has also been striving for this goal for more than a hundred years,” said RSS pracharak K Krishnankutty, who is also a member of the Mahamandalam.