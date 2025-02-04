Unmaking history: Blame game over state’s ‘missing’ archives

KOCHI: A round 200-year-old records have been missing from state archives for the past 14 years. And, nobody seems to have a clue where they may be!

According to former archivists and researchers, certain palm-leaf manuscripts, including 15 ‘churunas,’ and several single-leaf pamphlets that had been moved to the Chalakudy Heritage Centre from the Regional Archives in Ernakulam in 2010 were first recorded as missing in 2021. These were allegedly shifted from the Chalakudy centre in 2010 itself. The ‘missing’ palm-leaf manuscripts contain administrative and revenue documents of Thrissur and nearby regions dating back 120 to 200 years.

A ‘churuna’ is a compilation of 500-1,000 palm leaves, tightly folded and bound. The records were transferred to the Chalakudy centre when it was opened in 2010. They were reportedly acquired by certain officials of the Central Archives in Thiruvananthapuram without notifying the Ernakulam office, to whom they belong.

“I had apprised higher authorities of the matter several times and even sent three letters to the directorate of state archives. A search was ordered by the department in 2023, but we still do not know the whereabouts of many of the records,” said Abdul Nasar A A, former archivist with the Ernakulam regional office.