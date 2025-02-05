70 years of AI. Ready for the revolution?

Turing days and beyond

The answer to our question lies in the quiet folds of Alan Turing’s paper, titled ‘Computing Machinery and Intelligence’, published in 1950. In it, the young British computer scientist addressed the problem of artificial intelligence and proposed an experiment that became known as the Turing Test.

The idea was that a computer could be said to ‘think’ if a human interrogator could not tell it apart, through conversation, from a human being. Even then, the term ‘artificial intelligence’ did not exist. John McCarthy, an emeritus Stanford professor, takes the credit for it.

According to McCarthy, now hailed as the father of AI, artificial intelligence is “the science and engineering of making intelligent machines”. “The term, and no doubt the idea, piqued a lot of interest and research on the field skyrocketed,” says Neenu Kuriakose, assistant professor at Rajagiri College.

Indeed, by the 1960s, even the US Defence Department was heavily funding various AI-related research.

“Initially, the projects were centred around solving computational problems, such as mathematical theorems, algebra problems and even for playing chess,” she says.

While these revolved around the realm of academia, AI’s commercial potency was evident early on. “In the ’80s, there was an AI programme called MYCIN which used AI to identify the cause of infection and to recommend medications. But the idea for the models like what we are seeing today was born in the ’90s when the concept of machine learning took centre stage,” adds the professor.

If machine learning was about enabling systems to learn and improve themselves using available data, what came after, i.e. deep learning, saw machines learning to use large amounts of data without being explicitly programmed.

Fast forward to 2015 and we saw the advent of OpenAI, a San Francisco-based company that has become synonymous with AI today. According to its founders, their safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) model is a “highly autonomous system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work”.