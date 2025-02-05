Adoor police conduct probe into ‘abduction’ of 12-year-old boy

PATHANAMTHITTA: Adoor police have conducted a detailed investigation into the incident in which a 12-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by a group from his house at night, and beaten up after forcibly giving him alcohol. According to police, they have received the parent’s complaint and recorded the child’s statement. They also registered a case against 8 accused persons.

The incident happened around 9pm on Sunday. The complainant said that the group that came in a Maruti car took away the boy who was standing in front of his house in Thoduvakkad near Adoor. On the instructions of District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar, the police conducted a detailed probe into the incident under the supervision of Adoor DySP G Santosh Kumar.

The police team recorded statements from several people including the child’s father and relatives after checking CCTV footage in the area. They said the statement that someone had kidnapped the boy, beaten him up and given him alcohol is false. They also questioned the doctor who examined the child and others while conducting a detailed investigation into whether anyone had given the child alcohol or any other intoxicant.