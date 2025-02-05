Bhaskara Karanavar murder case: Remission row apart, no breaches in leave granted to Sherin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid allegations of leniency and preferential treatment in recommending a remission of sentence to Sherin, the convict in the 2009 Bhaskara Karanavar murder, the state government’s move for her release has sparked controversy. Questions have been raised over how she became eligible for remission even as other longer-serving prisoners, including those with serious ailments, were not considered.

However, a review of the legality of the ordinary and emergency leaves she availed shows no violations. During her term, Sherin was granted a total of 444 days of leave -- 345 ordinary and 92 emergency leave. An additional seven days were granted to account for journey.

Prisoners, except those convicted under Pocso, NDPS, rape, and similar serious offenses, can get up to 60 days of ordinary leave a year. However, they can only avail a maximum of 30 days at a stretch. The jail superintendent issues a report to the jail DGP, based on which a prisoner is granted leave.

The law department had also recommended the remission of Sherin’s sentence, as the original verdict did not explicitly state that she was to serve a life sentence without the possibility of release.

Emergency leave, granted for urgent family matters like deaths or serious illnesses, is initially approved for up to 10 days by the jail superintendent. Extensions up to 15 days and 45 days can be granted by the jail DGP and the government, respectively.

“Prisoners face different stages in custody, including care and treatment, correction and reformation, and rehabilitation, for which family and social acceptance is required. Leave is granted for the purpose of social engagement. Having said that, a prisoner will be under the supervision of a probation officer, and the reporting of any untoward incident can have their leave revoked. The same goes for remission,” said a retired IG, who wished to remain anonymous.

The government’s decision to consider Sherin for remission was based on the recommendation of the jail advisory committee. The committee cited her reformation, her status as a woman and a mother, and the fact that she had completed over 14 years of her sentence, the minimum period required for eligibility.