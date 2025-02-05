Kannur Class X student’s poem included in CBSE textbook

KANNUR: K V Mesna, a Class 10 student of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kurumathur, is overjoyed as one of her poems, Kalaam Thettiya Mazha, has been included in the Class VII CBSE Malayalam textbook ‘Madhumozhi’. Published by the Malabar Education Research Centre (MERC), Madhumozhi was officially launched during the inauguration of MERC’s new building at Ponniyam in Kannur on January 19. The event was graced by Speaker A N Shamseer.

Mesna wrote Kalaam Thettiya Mazha when she was in Class VI. In addition to poetry, Mesna writes short stories, many of which have been featured in children’s magazines.

“I am very happy. I never expected that my work would be taught to students. I have been writing from a young age, and many of my works have been published in children’s magazines,” she said.

Mesna’s literary talent is nurtured by her parents, K V Mesmer and K K Beena, both of whom are teachers.

Her father recalled, “When the textbook core committee learned about her achievements, they approached us for submissions. Her longer poems were not selected, so she submitted Kalaam Thettiya Mazha, which was ultimately chosen.”