Kerala: Elderly Couple killed as ambulance collides with pickup truck in Kottarakkara

KOLLAM: An elderly couple died in a road accident at Kottarakkara, Kollam, when the ambulance they were travelling in collided with a pickup truck. The deceased have been identified as Thampi, 65, and his wife, Shyamala, 60, residents of Ezhamkulam, Adoor.

Thampi, who was undergoing treatment for a heart condition, was being taken to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after suffering a haemorrhage when the accident occurred past midnight on MC Road near Sadanandapuram, Kottarakkara.

Seven others were injured in the crash and have been hospitalized. The ambulance, carrying five people, including the driver, was en route from Adoor to Thiruvananthapuram, while the pickup truck had four occupants—the driver and labourers transporting cargo.

With the help of local residents, injured persons were taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital for treatment. Thampi’s body has been kept at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, while Shyamala’s remains are at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Meanwhile, Kottarakara police have registered the case and begun the investigation into the incident.