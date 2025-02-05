Kochi to host Kerala's biggest open-air art fair

The Central Park in Panampilly Nagar is set to host what’s touted to be Kerala’s biggest open-air art fair next month. Organised by PrussianBlue Art Hub, ‘Kaladhaara’ will be a grand celebration of creativity, expression, and artistic talent.

According to the organisers, this unique event, to be held on March 8, will include artists from across the country to display their work in an open, interactive setting.

“Art lovers, collectors, and creators will come together to share their passion for the visual arts in a dynamic and immersive experience,” says Suresh T R, founder of the PrussianBlue Art Hub.