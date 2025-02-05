Kochi to host Kerala's biggest open-air art fair

The Central Park in Panampilly Nagar is set to host what’s touted to be Kerala’s biggest open-air art fair next month. Organised by PrussianBlue Art Hub, ‘Kaladhaara’ will be a grand celebration of creativity, expression, and artistic talent.
According to the organisers, this unique event, to be held on March 8, will include artists from across the country to display their work in an open, interactive setting.
“Art lovers, collectors, and creators will come together to share their passion for the visual arts in a dynamic and immersive experience,” says Suresh T R, founder of the PrussianBlue Art Hub.
Who can participate? Artists of all kinds, from professionals to hobbyists. “There will be space for paintings, drawings, sculptures, mixed-media works, digital art, installations, or any other form of creativity. Just pure artistic expression, that’s it. We view this as a great networking opportunity, too, as one will get to meet fellow artists, curators, and art lovers from across India,” says Suresh.
“Kaladhaara will also be a perfect platform for live portrait artists, those who specialise in live portraiture or quick sketches. They can display their skills in real time, and engage with visitors.”
Artists interested in exhibiting works or participating as live portrait artists can register by contacting PrussianBlue Art Hub. For details: 9446383123 / 8138033342