Kochi turns hub for haute couture photoshoots

The quaint lanes of Mattancherry, the rustic charm of Jew Town, the natural beauty of Kumbalangi and Kadamakkudy islands, the laidback vibe of Panangad… these places have emerged as sought-after destinations for fashion shoots.

Recently, at the French luxury fashion house Dior’s Spring/Summer 2025 haute couture show in Paris, an immersive artwork by artist Rithika Merchant, titled ‘The Flowers We Grew’, provided a captivating backdrop.

The piece drew inspiration from Rithika’s maternal roots in Kerala, blending elements of the state’s cultural narrative. Featuring anthropomorphic figures, flowers, and roaring animals.

While the allure of locations in Kerala has long caught the eye of filmmakers, it is now becoming a hotspot for major fashion labels as well. In recent weeks, several brands have turned their gaze to Kochi.

“For the fashion industry, Kochi offers a backdrop with interesting viewpoints,” says fashion consultant Ramesh Menon, known for spearheading the ‘Save the Loom’ initiative.

“Fashion constantly seeks fresh narratives, new spaces and distinctive storytelling elements. By default, the region has it all. Post pandemic, parts of Kerala, especially Kochi, have been gaining momentum as a prime location.”