Kochi turns hub for haute couture photoshoots

The quaint lanes of Mattancherry, the rustic charm of Jew Town, the natural beauty of Kumbalangi and Kadamakkudy islands, the laidback vibe of Panangad… these places have emerged as sought-after destinations for fashion shoots.
Recently, at the French luxury fashion house Dior’s Spring/Summer 2025 haute couture show in Paris, an immersive artwork by artist Rithika Merchant, titled ‘The Flowers We Grew’, provided a captivating backdrop.
The piece drew inspiration from Rithika’s maternal roots in Kerala, blending elements of the state’s cultural narrative. Featuring anthropomorphic figures, flowers, and roaring animals.
While the allure of locations in Kerala has long caught the eye of filmmakers, it is now becoming a hotspot for major fashion labels as well. In recent weeks, several brands have turned their gaze to Kochi.
“For the fashion industry, Kochi offers a backdrop with interesting viewpoints,” says fashion consultant Ramesh Menon, known for spearheading the ‘Save the Loom’ initiative.
“Fashion constantly seeks fresh narratives, new spaces and distinctive storytelling elements. By default, the region has it all. Post pandemic, parts of Kerala, especially Kochi, have been gaining momentum as a prime location.”
Several Indian fashion labels with global appeal, such as Torani, Amit Aggarwal, Injiri by Chinar Farooqui, and Divyam Mehta, have chosen Kochi and its surrounding areas as the perfect canvas for their recent shoots.
“The backdrop of the images also adds to the narrative of the garments,” says Ramesh.
“A visit to Kochi allows you to have access to several destinations like beaches, hill stations, backwaters, historic forts, all in about 150km radius. Logistically, for brands, this means that in just three days, a range of unique locations with distinct charms can be explored.”
According to industry experts, the locations around Kochi that have become popular for fashion shoots include Marari, the backwaters of Alappuzha, Malarikkal (especially during the water lily season), Athirappilly, and Pathiramanal Island.
Delhi-based designer Divyam Mehta, who recently explored the old-world charm of Fort Kochi and the scenic landscapes of Kadamakkudy, says the city’s “authentic character” was what drew him in.
“The lanes of Fort Kochi, for example, have remained largely untouched by urbanisation. The area has preserved its lifestyle and culture, which aligns perfectly with my brand’s theme of slow living and conscious fashion,” he says.
Delhi-based fashion consultant and stylist Varun Rana, who was part of a campaign held in Kochi a year ago, highlights another factor for the region’s growing appeal to be its “stunning architecture and beautiful residences”.
“Most Indian designers have shot campaigns in the forts of Rajasthan to capture the quintessential Indian element. This has become repetitive and boring,” he notes.
“The architecture of Kochi is largely untapped. Properties with vintage value, especially the woodwork, intricate doors, and the high ceilings, create an ideal setting for fashion and other creative projects.”
Varun also points out that Kochi has an “abundance of local talent”, from models to professionals who are capable of handling all aspects of shoots. “With a skilled team on the ground, shooting in Kochi is also cost-effective, as brands can avoid the expenses of transporting a team from elsewhere,” he says.