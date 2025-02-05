No final decision on toll collection on KIIFB-funded roads: Minister Balagopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid speculations and political tussle over a reported move by KIIFB to collect toll, Finance Minister K N Balagopal made clear that the government has been exploring various options. However, a final decision has not yet been taken on collecting toll on roads funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The minister was responding to the reports that the KIIFB was planning toll collection.

“The KIIFB model itself is about implementing revenue-generating projects. They are conducting studies for it. A specific decision on roads is yet to be taken. The KIIFB borrows money which needs to be repaid with interest. There are models for it. Nothing will be implemented immediately,” he said.

With the issue kicking up a political debate, LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said the topic was discussed by the front. “The LDF had discussed it much earlier. The Union government is imposing big financial restrictions on the state. It is imperative to increase Kerala’s revenue,” he said, adding that revenue-generating models would be considered only for large-scale projects.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has warned of protests against toll collection. “There will be strong protests by the people. Government’s splurge, corruption and backdoor appointments are to be blamed for its financial crisis. The KIIFB’s liabilities worsened the issue. The government wants to transfer the liabilities to people,” he said.

Satheesan said toll collection cannot be accepted because KIIFB is funded by the state’s consolidated fund. “It is sheer cheating to collect toll on roads and bridges constructed by the KIIFB using taxpayer’s money,” he said. He stated that the Opposition, many times in the past, had warned that KIIFB will become a liability for the state.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran also warned of protests. “The KIIFB’s crisis is due to its irregularities and loans taken in violation of rules. Many contracts given by the KIIFB are a mystery. There is nepotism in many contracts granted by KIIFB,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said KIIFB has become a bane for the state.

“I had earlier said KIIFB is a white elephant. Instead of toll collection, KIIFB should devise revenue-generating projects,” he said.