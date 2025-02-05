Special privileges for Boby Chemmanur: Case against two jail officials

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday registered cases against two senior officials of prisons department for allowing special privileges to businessman Boby Chemmanur when he was lodged at Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad after being arrested for making obscene remarks against actor Honey Rose. Infopark police registered cases against Jail DIG P Ajaykumar, Jail Superintendent Raju Abraham and eight identifiable persons, including four women.

Both Ajaykumar and Raju are under suspension as part of inquiry against them for allowing special privileges to Boby. As per the FIR, Ajaykumar visited Chemmanur along with six persons who are yet to be identified. During the visit, a currency note of `200 was handed over to Chemmanur which is against the jail rules.

The probe revealed that money was handed over to Boby to get a card for making calls from the telephone in the jail used by prisoners to contact their relatives.

Earlier State Special Branch had filed a report to the home department that the names of visitors were not recorded in jail register. The visitors included a businessman and friends of Boby.