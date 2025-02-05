Special team with ex-serviceman, shooter planned to kill wild boars in Kerala

KOLLAM: The forest department is planning to form a specialised team comprising a licensed shooter, an ex-serviceman, and other experts to kill wild boars to tackle the growing menace. Panchayats have been struggling to curb the invasion of the animals, which are destroying crops and causing severe distress to local residents.

While the state government had earlier empowered panchayat presidents to authorise the shooting of wild boars, many panchayats have faced difficulties in hiring licensed shooters, hampering efforts to control the issue.

A source with the forest department told TNIE that the proposal for such a team is still in its early stages. “The Rapid Response Team (RRT) is not available in every forest range. Unfortunately, the wild boar menace has become a nightmare for local residents. A specialised team could help address wild boar attacks and other wildlife threats in areas where the RRT is unavailable,” the source said.

At present, panchayats have the authority to kill wild boars, with the forest department providing a list of empanelled shooters. However, as the number of wild boar attacks continues to rise, panchayats are finding it difficult to find shooters. As a result, there is mounting pressure on the forest department to take direct action by forming a dedicated team of experienced personnel, including ex-servicemen.

The source added that, in the near future, a list of sharpshooters, including ex-servicemen, will be provided to panchayats as part of the empanelled shooters list.

In 2022, the Kerala government appointed panchayat presidents as honorary chief wildlife wardens, granting them the authority to eliminate wild boars that threaten human habitations and destroy crops.

“Although we have the authority to cull wild boars, finding licensed shooters has been a major challenge. We also have to pay shooters Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 for their services, regardless of whether any wild boars are found. Despite these efforts, the menace continues.

This is why panchayats in forest-fringe areas are urging the Forest Department to set up a dedicated team to directly address the issue. We have been informed that such a team will be formed soon, but we don’t know how long it will take,” said Thulasidharan, president of Pathanapuram panchayat.

panchayats struggling to find shooters