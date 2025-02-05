SWTD planning tourist boat rides linking Kuttanad to Pathiramanal

KOCHI: Inspired by the popular Desert Safari in the Gulf, the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) plans to roll out a unique tourism project with boats connecting inland Kuttanad areas and the Pathiramanal island in central Kerala.

As part of the ambitious plan, an old-styled theatre will be set up on the serene island located in the middle of Vembanad Lake. The island is also a sanctuary for hundreds of rare migratory birds. The visitors including foreign tourists will be treated to folk arts, like ‘villadichan pattu, which are on the verge of extinction.

“The tourists will be taken through the backwaters of Kuttanad and also into the small brackish lagoons and canals, enabling them to enjoy hitherto unexplored sceneries,” Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said in Kochi on Tuesday.

“Traditional wayside restaurants serving unique Kuttanad delicacies, like karimeen pollichathu (pearl spot wrapped in banana leaf and grilled), duck curry, and tapioca with fish curry, and local toddy shops will be set up. The boats will stop there and the tourists can taste the unique delicacies.”

The minister was inaugurating a series of projects by the SWTD at the Ernakulam boat jetty.

“The core of the package will be Pathiramanal island. We’re in talks with the tourism department to set up a traditional-styled theatre there using coconut palm leaves. Old-model chairs will be provided to give that splendid experience. The unique project will be jointly implemented by the water transport, tourism and culture departments,” Ganesh, the brain behind the project, explained.

The initiative will not only revive the extinct folklore arts but also provide employment to the artists. “It’ll be an unforgettable experience for tourists, especially the foreign visitors,” he pointed out.