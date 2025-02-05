Thyroid cancer high among women in south Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women in the state’s southern districts are more prone to thyroid cancer and those in the northern parts to ovarian and lung cancer. However, breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women across the state, data with the cancer registries show.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, thyroid cancer is the second most common form of the dreaded disease among women after breast cancer. Since 2021, the thyroid cancer rate in these districts has ranged from 13 to 22 cases per one lakh population, contributing to the state’s top ranking in thyroid cancer cases nationwide.

In contrast, the thyroid cancer rate among women in Kannur and Kasaragod districts is low. Ovarian cancer (9-12 cases per one lakh) and lung cancer (9-11 cases per one lakh) are more prevalent after breast cancer in this region. Cervical cancer rates are also notably high in these districts.

The data comes from the Trivandrum Cancer Registry, which tracks cases from the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram, and the Malabar Cancer Registry, maintained by the Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC).

In the case of breast cancer, the southern districts register a crude incidence rate of 189-208 cases per one lakh women. The rate is significantly lower in Kannur and Kasaragod, at 42-59 cases per one lakh women. Overall, the state reports around 65,000 new cancer cases annually, among both men and women, according to the health department.

The increasing incidence of thyroid cancer remains a key concern for health experts. Studies conducted by Kyoto University in Japan and the RCC have attempted to pinpoint potential causes, including the presence of radioactive sand in Kollam, but no conclusive findings have emerged, said Dr Rekha A Nair, Director of RCC.

Thyroid cancer is easier to diagnose early, tend to grow slowly, and has a better prognosis compared to breast, lung or cervical cancer.