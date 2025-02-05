Vattavada now a haven for sweet passion fruit as production thrives

IDUKKI: The geo-climatic condition of Vattavada provides an ideal environment for cultivating various horticultural crops. Among them, a native variety of passion fruit has gained prominence with farmers growing it extensively in the village. The orange-hued fruit with a tint of green is prized for its sweetness and mild tangy taste.

The strong market demand and low maintenance cost have encouraged farmers to take up its cultivation in Vattavada, which has now become a hub of passion fruit production in the Idukki district.

Ramaraj, a tribal farmer in Vattavada, said that during the peak season (from January to March), the farmers earn `120 per kilogram for the fruit, which is sold in local markets for `150 per kilogram. “Off-season (from June to December) prices see the fruit fetching `250 per kilogram,” he said.

During the season, nearly 5 tonnes of passion fruit is transported weekly from Vattavada to other districts in the state. “Kochi is the major market of passion fruit grown in Vattavada. The fruit also has much demand among traders in Bengaluru,” an official with the Krishi Bhavan in Vattavada said.

Vattavada assistant agriculture officer Babu N told TNIE that the Vattavada passion fruit is a native variety that grows well in high-altitude regions with temperatures below 22 degrees Celsius. “This same factor is the reason why the passion fruit grown here doesn’t thrive in other low-altitude regions. The peduncle of the fruit is longer than the other varieties, while it stands out for its distinctive flavour, he said, adding that the harvested fruit largely comes from the tribal settlements in Vattavada.

In Vattavada, passion fruit is grown in around 10 hectares of land. “The department offers `18,000 as subsidy per hectare of land for farmers growing the fruit. Once the plant is cultivated, it takes 6 months to reach the flowering stage. Harvesting extends to 4-5 months,” he shared.