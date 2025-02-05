Woman jumps from first floor to escape sexual assault, hotelier held in Thrissur

KOZHIKODE: A hotelier, who had been absconding after a woman employee jumped from the first floor of a building to escape his alleged sexual assault attempt, was arrested from Thrissur district, police said on Wednesday.

The shocking incident gained momentum after the victim’s family released mobile visuals purportedly showing the trio's assault attempt and the woman’s desperate bid to escape. The footage was reportedly recorded accidentally on the victim’s phone, as her camera was automatically on while she was watching a video game.

The accused, identified as Devadas, was apprehended by the Mukkam police from Kunnamkulam during a bus journey on Tuesday night. A police source said investigators received a tip-off about his movements and stopped the bus midway to take him into custody. He was brought to the Mukkam police station in the early hours of Wednesday.