Are jinn and black magic real? Mujahid groups in Kerala resume fight

KOZHIKODE: After a brief lull, jinn possession and black magic have again become a topic of live discussion among the Mujahid groups in Kerala. Five rounds of public programmes have been completed by Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazudawa and Wisdom Islamic Organisation at Parappanangadi in Malappuram district and both are gearing up for more such rounds.

The core of the debates is whether the belief in ‘jinn possession’ is real and whether sihr (black magic) can have an impact on human beings. The Wisdom group asserts that jinn can enter the human body and black magic can impact humans, which is denied by Markazudawa.

“Many superstitions like black magic that disappeared with the advent of the Mujahid movement are making a comeback in Kerala. Our effort has been to check the re-emergence of these dangerous trends. It was the influence of Gulf Salafism that accentuated the trend,” said Mansoor Ali Chemmad, one of the debaters from the Markazudawa side.

“We know that these issues should not be debated in the public. But we are constrained to answer in the public as the challenges are made in the public,” he said.

The main bone of contention is a hadees in Imam Bukhari’s book that says that someone did sihr on Prophet Muhammad and he was under the spell for a brief period. Markazudawa says that this hadees should not be counted though it has been graded as sahih (credible).

Markazudawa also believes that intervention of the devil or satan in human life is limited to creating waswas (confusion or disturbing thoughts). “There are metaphorical references in the Holy Quran and hadees and these lines are read literally by the Wisdom group,” Mansoor Ali said.