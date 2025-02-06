Charitable organisations across Kerala also fell into scamster’s trap, lost crores of rupees

KOCHI: Several charitable organisations also fell into the trap of a Thodupuzha native who cheated several people by promising to provide scooters and household goods at half the market price. Muvattupuzha police searched the apartment of Anandhu Krishnan who cheated people by starting seed societies across Kerala and cheated people offering, scooters, laptops, water tanks and sewing machines at half the market price.
According to police, currently, there are over five cases registered against Anandhu Krishnan across Kerala. On Tuesday two cases were registered by Kothamangalam police based on complaints filed by two charitable organisations based in Kothamangalam.
The cases were registered against Anandhu Krishnan for cheating and criminal breach of trust. “Both these trusts were approached by Anandhu with a scheme to provide scooters to women at half the price.
Through these charitable organisations, the accused collected money to provide them with scooters at half the price. One of the organisations transferred around Rs 3.8 crore to various accounts operated by Anandhu till November 2024. Similarly, the second charitable organisation transferred around Rs 2.18 crore to various bank accounts till October 2024.
However, after receiving the amount, neither the scooter was supplied nor the money was returned. People who gave money for getting scooters are now approaching the trust authorities,” an officer said.
The Muvattupuzha police had arrested Anandhu on January 31. Following the arrest, people across Kerala are approaching the police with complaints. At Muvattupuzha alone, the accused collected over `9 crore after starting various seed societies.
The events organised by these fraudulent societies were attended by prominent people, including political leaders. “He was operating over 60 seed societies across Kerala. Some people worked as collection agents to take money from people to get scooters and household goods at half the market price.
Even they were unaware of the scam. In all places, the accused claimed that he was collaborating with major companies to get their CSR funds. He made people believe that he was using these CSR funds to provide scooters and other goods at half the market price,” an officer said.
Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday searched an apartment of Anandhu in Kochi. Police also collected CCTV camera footage at the apartment. Police will receive the custody of the accused from the court on Wednesday.
Police are also looking to transfer these cases to the crime branch for further investigation. “As the total amount defrauded by the accused might be over `100 crore, such cases are probed by the crime branch. We have reported these cases to the crime branch. A decision in this regard will be taken by the state police chief,” an officer said.