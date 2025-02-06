Charitable organisations across Kerala also fell into scamster’s trap, lost crores of rupees

KOCHI: Several charitable organisations also fell into the trap of a Thodupuzha native who cheated several people by promising to provide scooters and household goods at half the market price. Muvattupuzha police searched the apartment of Anandhu Krishnan who cheated people by starting seed societies across Kerala and cheated people offering, scooters, laptops, water tanks and sewing machines at half the market price.

According to police, currently, there are over five cases registered against Anandhu Krishnan across Kerala. On Tuesday two cases were registered by Kothamangalam police based on complaints filed by two charitable organisations based in Kothamangalam.

The cases were registered against Anandhu Krishnan for cheating and criminal breach of trust. “Both these trusts were approached by Anandhu with a scheme to provide scooters to women at half the price.

Through these charitable organisations, the accused collected money to provide them with scooters at half the price. One of the organisations transferred around Rs 3.8 crore to various accounts operated by Anandhu till November 2024. Similarly, the second charitable organisation transferred around Rs 2.18 crore to various bank accounts till October 2024.

However, after receiving the amount, neither the scooter was supplied nor the money was returned. People who gave money for getting scooters are now approaching the trust authorities,” an officer said.

The Muvattupuzha police had arrested Anandhu on January 31. Following the arrest, people across Kerala are approaching the police with complaints. At Muvattupuzha alone, the accused collected over `9 crore after starting various seed societies.