THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state, known for its strong health-seeking culture, is facing a paradox. Despite high public awareness and a proactive approach to health, soaring cancer treatment costs are deterring many from seeking early diagnosis and care.

This is evident in the low turnout for cancer screenings: out of the 11 lakh people referred for screening since 2022, fewer than 2 lakh (16%) followed through. The Aardram Arogyam campaign survey attributed the low turnout to factors such as fear, ignorance, and financial worries about cancer.

A recent report by the Economic and Statistics Department shows nearly 20% of patients across all conditions resort to borrowing money or selling property to fund their treatment.

Also, more people in urban areas borrow and sell physical assets to meet treatment expenses than those in rural areas. The report, titled ‘Report on Household Social Consumption: Health’ is based on the 75th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS) Socio-Economic Survey from July 2017 to June 2018.

It says for cancer patients, the financial burden is heavier with average treatment costs in government hospitals being Rs 18,000, the highest expense for any treatment, and Rs 41,000 in private hospitals.