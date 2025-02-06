Does GCDA's Kochi heritage mapping site click?

Save this hiccup, what bugs many, especially history buffs in the city, is the lack of forethought that has gone into the website’s making. Despite there being no dearth of information concerning the sites, the descriptions that accompany them are sketchy.

Interestingly, save for writer and cultural organiser Bony Thomas, the principal investigator of the project, the rest of its nearly ten-member team comprises town planners of GCDA. “No historians. And this shows,” says a local historian, who prefers not to be named.

A GCDA official tries to justify, saying “the documentation was done in under six months”. However, the project had begun much earlier. In fact, it was included in the 2022-23 budget of GCDA and done in collaboration with the Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society (CHZCS), of which Bony is a nodal officer.

A statement released by GCDA in January 2023 stated that over 140 sites were already mapped and that the final website would be made available in February of that year. Sadly not to be. Since then, an addition of 50 sites.

When asked why there was a delay, Bony explains that he was not part of the original project, though the 2023 statement from GCDA carried his quote with the CHZCS designation. In the project’s current avatar, Bony is acting in a personal capacity. “This project has nothing to do with CHZCS. I submitted a proposal to GCDA and they accepted it,” Bony tells TNIE.

Whatever the project’s history, it is no doubt a good first step in identifying several key sites — many of them hidden gems. GCDA officials also say that future editions will look beyond the twin towns. But with a caveat: “This is not a historical record. Only a mapping project.”

Indeed, even now, the website carries a disclaimer that the info may not be accurate.

“So, what exactly is the goal, one might wonder,” says the local historian. “But like in the case of any digital project, this too would have provisions in place to tweak the details and ensure accuracy.”