Exploring Ramayana through four traditional artforms

The Ramayana has inspired countless artistic expressions. And among them, the Carnatic composition Bhavayami Raghuramam by Swati Thirunal is known for its concise depiction of the saga, drenched in devotion.
In the dance-drama Bhavayami, the story unfolds through meticulously choreographed Bharatanatyam, based on the Swati kriti, performed by eight dancers, covering the journey from the birth of Rama to his coronation.
The play was staged in Kochi on Tuesday as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Tapasya Kala Sahitya Vedi. Kalamandalam Vaisakh, the director of the show, explores four traditional art forms to highlight the characters. The roles of Rama, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman, Bali, and Sugriva are portrayed in Kathakali, while Ravana is performed in Yakshaganam and Koodiyattam is used to depict Surpanakha.
“I conducted extensive research for around eight years to develop a concise presentation of Ramayana in two hours,” says Vaisakh.
“There are eight plays in Kathakali depicting various episodes of Ramayana, and it would take three nights to perform them. It was the support of students and teachers at RLV College that helped realise my dream.”
The descriptive sections are presented through Bharatanatyam, while significant events like Sita Swayamvaram, the abduction of Sita by Ravana, the battle between Bali and Sugriva, the death of Jatayu, the burning of Lanka by Hanuman, and the Pattabhishekam (coronation of Rama) are depicted through Kathakali.
Seventeen months after its launch, the dance drama has been staged at six venues and has received widespread appreciation. “The biggest challenge is coordinating around 40 artists, including dancers, percussionists, and singers,” says Vaisakh.
“The Bharatanatyam segment is performed by eight first-year MA students at RLV College, but the others are professionals, and we must ensure the availability of artists well in advance,” says Vaisakh, who performed as Rama in the play.
Kathakali artist Pallipuram Sunil, who portrayed Ravana, says the team chose Yakshagana to depict the Asura king as it was found “apt to portray the fierce character”. “Though the costumes are from Yakshagana, we used the gestures of Kathakali for the character,” he says.
The next show of Bhavayami will be held at Cusat on February 12.