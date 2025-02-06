Exploring Ramayana through four traditional artforms

The Ramayana has inspired countless artistic expressions. And among them, the Carnatic composition Bhavayami Raghuramam by Swati Thirunal is known for its concise depiction of the saga, drenched in devotion.

In the dance-drama Bhavayami, the story unfolds through meticulously choreographed Bharatanatyam, based on the Swati kriti, performed by eight dancers, covering the journey from the birth of Rama to his coronation.

The play was staged in Kochi on Tuesday as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Tapasya Kala Sahitya Vedi. Kalamandalam Vaisakh, the director of the show, explores four traditional art forms to highlight the characters. The roles of Rama, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman, Bali, and Sugriva are portrayed in Kathakali, while Ravana is performed in Yakshaganam and Koodiyattam is used to depict Surpanakha.

“I conducted extensive research for around eight years to develop a concise presentation of Ramayana in two hours,” says Vaisakh.

“There are eight plays in Kathakali depicting various episodes of Ramayana, and it would take three nights to perform them. It was the support of students and teachers at RLV College that helped realise my dream.”