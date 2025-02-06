Game on! Vlogger’s ‘bald’ pitch nets Rs 50,000 advertisement contract

ALAPPUZHA: Travel vlogger Shafeek Hashim’s offer to turn his bald head into a billboard has found a successful bidder. The terms: Rs 50,000 for a three months, and Shafeek will display a hair transplant company’s advertisement on his head while recording YouTube content during the period. The advertisement has been temporarily tattooed on his head.

The 36-year-old from Karoor, Ambalappuzha, in Alappuzha district hit the news after he posted a video on his social media handles inviting companies to advertise on his bald head. TNIE had exclusively reported on Shafeek’s unique attempt on January 13.

The first contract has been signed with La Densitae, a Kochi-based company, Shafeek said.

“At least three videos will be released on my YouTube channel in three months. When I record videos, my head will be given prominence to attract the viewers’ attention,” he said.

The temporary tattoo can be removed easily using some chemicals, he said.

“I expect better offers in the future. This is the first time in the world a person is offering his head as a billboard,” he claimed.

Shafeek, who runs the YouTube channel ‘70mm vlogs’ with more than 28,000 subscribers, decided to convert his head into a billboard when he thought about getting a hair transplant done.

“After some deep thought, I have realised that baldness is natural, and there is no shame in embracing it. In fact, I believe bald is beautiful, and I want to inspire others to feel confident about who they are. With that in mind, I have come up with a unique idea,” he had told this newspaper after posting the offer on social media.

Shafeek had earlier worked as a programme producer and digital content creator in Kerala and in Saudi Arabia.