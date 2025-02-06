‘Hinduism ensures vision of equality’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

PATHANAMTHITTA: Pointing out the religious conflicts all over the world, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that disputes happen when there is selfishness, hate, and separatism among individuals while Hinduism ensures a vision of equality.

Inaugurating Hindu Ekta Sammelan, as part of the 113th Hindu Religious Meet at Cherukolppuzha, the RSS supremo said that Hindu religion is founded on four pillars-truth, kindness, hygiene, and meditation.

Claiming caste-based hierarchy has no place within its fundamental framework, he said. Dharma (religion) can flourish only if it is united. He called for treating all Hindus as one, irrespective of their caste, region, or language.

Bhagwat said the concept of caste hierarchy exists outside the core principles of Hinduism. Those who practice the faith should perform it without hesitation, he said.

Referring to the great gurus including Sree Narayana Guru, he said they have guided us to be united despite the differences in customs. Pointing out the drug addiction among the youth in the state, he said it is because there is no ‘sanskar’ at home.

Encouraging the religious practice of Sanatana Darma at an individual level, he said that the families should assess their spiritual and moral standing.

The RSS chief also appealed to all members of the families to get together in their houses at least once a week and have open talks about their roots and rich heritage to introspect themselves.

“If we have a clear communication among the family members about our traditions, there will be an uprising of the community,” he said.

Stressing the Hindu community’s responsibility in environmental conservation, Bhagwat said it is the responsibility of each community member to conserve water, plant saplings, and eliminate plastic use.

P S Nair, president of the Hindu Maha Mandalam, presided over the session. K Haridas, vice-president of the organisation, welcomed the gathering.

On the occasion, the RSS chief also released the book Sree Narayana Smrithiyude Vedajyothi by handing over a copy to Chidanantha Bharati Swami.