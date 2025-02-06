Kerala capital soaks in the spirit of scientific inquiry

The cultural and art heritage of Thiruvananthapuram is well-known among Malayalis. Though not to that extent, the capital city is a crucible of scientific study thanks to its geographical uniqueness.

This identity of the city remains less conspicuous until recently. However, the capital is home to several research institutions of national (and even international repute) where cutting-edge technology and research are being handled.

“Except as a home to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, people did not know the city hosts several institutions that focus on scientific research, such as the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, the National Institute of Speech and Hearing and more. People even now view Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology as a hospital rather than a medical research one,” says Dr Adarsh N, assistant professor at Government College, Attingal. He is also the vice-president of Breakthrough Science Society’s (BSS) Thiruvananthapuram chapter.