Oral cancer no longer a smokers’ disease, reveals study

KOCHI: A recent study conducted by the head and neck department of Kochi-based VPS Lakeshore Hospital showed that there is a significant rise of oral cancer among non-tobacco users.

As per the research, 57 per cent of oral cancer cases have been diagnosed in recent years among individuals with no history of tobacco or alcohol use. This study was conducted among 515 patients of the hospital in the last ten years.

In terms of anatomical locations, the study showed that 61 per cent of cases were linked to tongue cancer, while 19 per cent were found in the buccal mucosa.

Dr Shawn T Joseph, a head and neck surgical oncologist at VPS Lakeshore Hospital who headed the research, said this was an alarming trend.

"Earlier, almost every oral cancer case could be traced back to tobacco use. Now, the situation is drastically changing. It's shocking to note that one in two oral cancer patients is a non-tobacco user," Dr Shawn said.

Among oral cancer patients with addictions, 64.03 per cent had a history of tobacco use, specifically chewing. Additionally, 51.2 per cent reported smoking tobacco, while 42.3 per cent had a history of alcohol consumption.