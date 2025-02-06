Oral cancer no longer a smokers’ disease, reveals study

KOCHI: A recent study conducted by the head and neck department of Kochi-based VPS Lakeshore Hospital showed that there is a significant rise of oral cancer among non-tobacco users.
As per the research, 57 per cent of oral cancer cases have been diagnosed in recent years among individuals with no history of tobacco or alcohol use. This study was conducted among 515 patients of the hospital in the last ten years.
In terms of anatomical locations, the study showed that 61 per cent of cases were linked to tongue cancer, while 19 per cent were found in the buccal mucosa.
Dr Shawn T Joseph, a head and neck surgical oncologist at VPS Lakeshore Hospital who headed the research, said this was an alarming trend.
"Earlier, almost every oral cancer case could be traced back to tobacco use. Now, the situation is drastically changing. It's shocking to note that one in two oral cancer patients is a non-tobacco user," Dr Shawn said.
Among oral cancer patients with addictions, 64.03 per cent had a history of tobacco use, specifically chewing. Additionally, 51.2 per cent reported smoking tobacco, while 42.3 per cent had a history of alcohol consumption.
Notably, 45.3 per cent of these patients had multiple addictive habits. The study also revealed that 75.5 per cent of the affected individuals were men, while 24.5 per cent were women.
Interestingly, while tobacco-related cancers continue to dominate in many parts of India, Kerala presents a distinct trend. Research indicates that tongue cancer accounts for 64 per cent of oral cancer cases in the state, contrasting with other regions where buccal mucosa cancer, strongly associated with tobacco use, is more prevalent.
"There may be signs that your body will exhibit. If mouth ulcers do not heal within two weeks or are progressing, or if you notice any red or white patches in your mouth or unusual lumps in the head and neck area, you should visit your dentist or doctor immediately," Dr. Shawn said.
Vast research is needed to find the exact cause of the increasing number of cases.
"We have already started the research to find the cause of this disease. A few government agencies have also come forward to join our initiative," said SK Abdulla, managing director, VPS Lakeshore Hospital.