Stalking case, parents’ tears spur launch of ‘Urappu@School’ initiative in Kochi

Sateesh and Mini (names changed), a distressed couple, nervously walked towards the chamber of Ernakulam district police chief Vaibhav Saxena some days ago. Noticing their anxiety, the IPS officer instructed his team not to block their entry.
Seated with palpable unease, the couple unburdened their grief, explaining that they were the parents of a high school girl studying in Aluva.
‘My child is being stalked and harassed by someone on the bus while commuting to school,’ Sateesh said, his voice trembling with emotion. ‘He constantly pesters her with inappropriate words and indecent behaviour. We need urgent action.’ Mini, unable to hold back her tears, pleaded for help.
As Vaibhav calmed them down and sought more details, she explained, ‘Our daughter is always tense and disturbed while travelling to and from school because of this man. From what she told us, he is likely associated with the bus staff — either a conductor or an assistant. But we couldn’t gather more information since even talking about it deeply upsets her.’
With a tone of helplessness, she added, ‘We are ordinary people and don’t have the resources to confront such individuals ourselves.’
Vaibhav wondered why they hadn’t first approached the nearby police station. Mini’s response was firm yet heartfelt: ‘We have lost trust in local police stations. Filing a complaint there might worsen the situation. We have heard that you are an impartial officer. That’s why we thought of directly approaching you.’
The officer reassured the couple, promising swift action. The moment they departed, Vaibhav called a team of officers, including two women civil police officers, to devise a plan.
Acting on his directives, the women officers disguised themselves as common folk and boarded the bus at the same stop as the girl. Meanwhile, two plainclothesmen joined from subsequent stops.
Unaware of the undercover operation, the stalker resumed his usual behaviour, approaching the girl inappropriately. He was intercepted by the officers and taken into custody. The accused, a bus employee, was subsequently charged under multiple offences, including the Pocso Act.
However, Vaibhav did not close the complaint with just an arrest. He recognised the need for a platform where such grievances could be addressed swiftly and without obstacles. Thus, he revisited an initiative named ‘Urappu’, designed to streamline public complaints to the police. He envisioned ‘Urappu@School’, aimed at ensuring the safety of students.