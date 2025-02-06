Stalking case, parents’ tears spur launch of ‘Urappu@School’ initiative in Kochi

Sateesh and Mini (names changed), a distressed couple, nervously walked towards the chamber of Ernakulam district police chief Vaibhav Saxena some days ago. Noticing their anxiety, the IPS officer instructed his team not to block their entry.

Seated with palpable unease, the couple unburdened their grief, explaining that they were the parents of a high school girl studying in Aluva.

‘My child is being stalked and harassed by someone on the bus while commuting to school,’ Sateesh said, his voice trembling with emotion. ‘He constantly pesters her with inappropriate words and indecent behaviour. We need urgent action.’ Mini, unable to hold back her tears, pleaded for help.

As Vaibhav calmed them down and sought more details, she explained, ‘Our daughter is always tense and disturbed while travelling to and from school because of this man. From what she told us, he is likely associated with the bus staff — either a conductor or an assistant. But we couldn’t gather more information since even talking about it deeply upsets her.’