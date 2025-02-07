Biological father seeks detailed probe in Mihir death case

KOCHI: In a latest development in the death of Mihir Ahammed, the 15-year-old’s father has demanded a comprehensive probe into his son’s death. In a letter shared on his social media account on Thursday, Mihir’s father Shafeeq Madampat demanded the police investigate what transpired on January 15 when the school authorities met with Mihir’s stepfather and afterward at the apartment.

Shafeeq’s letter comes even as the police are investigating the allegations raised by the teen’s mother, Rajna P M, who said his son was brutally bullied by his peers at the school.

Mihir lived with Rajna and his stepfather Salim at an apartment in Tripunithura. He died on January 15 by jumping from the 26th floor of the apartment.

According to Shafeeq, he was not informed that Mihir was being shifted to another school. He only came to know about it when he spoke to Mihir over the phone.

Shafeeq also alleged that Mihir’s stepfather had spoken to his son on the phone just before his suicide. “However, Mihir cut the phone abruptly. Though Salim tried to contact him several times later, Mihir did not respond,” said Shafeeq said.

He also demanded a probe into the role of the school.