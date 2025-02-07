Budget: Stakeholders call for strategic overhaul to woo tourists to Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As yet another budget approaches, the tourism industry in the state is calling for a strategic overhaul to attract both domestic and international tourists. Industry experts and stakeholders are emphasising the need for enhanced basic infrastructure at destinations with significant tourist footfall and are urging for more interactions with representatives in the sector to devise more comprehensive marketing strategies.
Many feel that the state is losing its competitive edge owing to poor infrastructure, waste management and hygiene issues. Many popular destinations such as Fort Kochi, Kovalam and Varkala are wearing a sorry look owing to neglect and lack of investment for much-needed upgradation.
Despite launching several innovative initiatives such as adventure tourism, caravan tourism and heli tourism, many feel that these products offer very little in terms of growth for the industry. Many adventure tourism products, including floating and glass bridges, that were launched with huge fanfare, are struggling to gain traction, leaving stakeholders concerned.
Former deputy director of the tourism department Prasanth Vasudev feels that it’s high time Kerala Tourism offers value addition to its marketing strategy and sets up a dedicated research and development wing for effective policy making.
“The government should start thinking of measures beyond its current marketing strategy. The department needs a wing for research and development for identification and development of more products. New products such as caravan and heli tourism can have a very little impact as only a negligible number of tourists will avail them,” Prasanth, who is also a tourism consultant, said.
He said wellness tourism could be a new product that has immense potential for the state. “A new policy should be drawn up to boost inbound and domestic tourism in the state. The present strategy is not adequate,” Prasanth added.
The industry is also demanding more allocation for aggressive global marketing. E M Najeeb, president of the Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry, said the Union government has reduced substantially the allocation for marketing, leaving the industry struggling. The Centre has shut down India Tourism offices in other countries and this has also adversely impacted arrivals to India and Kerala, he said.
“We need more friendly policies like those existing in other tourism-friendly countries. Visa-on-arrival should be made free of cost. Our marketing strategies are falling short because of the lack of funds. We have already spoken to the finance minister to allocate more funds for marketing in this year’s budget. Improving road connectivity to destinations, waste management and aggressive infrastructure development and marketing would hold the key,” said Najeeb.
He said India is unable to compete with other countries in terms of marketing because of lack of funds. Lack of interactions and trend analysis based on tourist arrival data are being projected as a reason for poor strategies.
Anish Kumar P K, executive committee member of the Association of Tourism Trade Organisations India, said there was a dip in domestic tourist arrivals during the peak season in September and October. “We are lagging behind in marketing campaigns and trend analysis should be done based on foreign tourist arrivals. This is how it used to be,” said Anish. He said that upgrading destinations recording significant footfall should be the priority of the government.
Tourism Secretary K Biju said the department is expecting budget allocation for infrastructure development at destinations including Fort Kochi and Varkala. “Last year, we were unable to execute infrastructure development projects at Varkala, Fort Kochi and Kovalam because of a 50% cut in the plan fund. This year, we are prioritising these projects,” said Biju.
He said the department is planning more marketing strategies to tap the Southeast Asian markets, including countries like Japan. “Language shouldn’t be a barrier and hence we are planning to give language training for tourist guides in the state,” said Biju. In response to the demand from industry stakeholders for more interactions, he said more meetings will be held with industry representatives for feedback.
