Budget: Stakeholders call for strategic overhaul to woo tourists to Kerala

Despite launching several innovative initiatives such as adventure tourism, caravan tourism and heli tourism, many feel that these products offer very little in terms of growth for the industry. Many adventure tourism products, including floating and glass bridges, that were launched with huge fanfare, are struggling to gain traction, leaving stakeholders concerned.

Former deputy director of the tourism department Prasanth Vasudev feels that it’s high time Kerala Tourism offers value addition to its marketing strategy and sets up a dedicated research and development wing for effective policy making.

“The government should start thinking of measures beyond its current marketing strategy. The department needs a wing for research and development for identification and development of more products. New products such as caravan and heli tourism can have a very little impact as only a negligible number of tourists will avail them,” Prasanth, who is also a tourism consultant, said.

He said wellness tourism could be a new product that has immense potential for the state. “A new policy should be drawn up to boost inbound and domestic tourism in the state. The present strategy is not adequate,” Prasanth added.

The industry is also demanding more allocation for aggressive global marketing. E M Najeeb, president of the Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry, said the Union government has reduced substantially the allocation for marketing, leaving the industry struggling. The Centre has shut down India Tourism offices in other countries and this has also adversely impacted arrivals to India and Kerala, he said.