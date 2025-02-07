Factional feud: Pro-Congress Kerala NGO Association splits into two

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The factional feud in the Congress has found its ripples in its service association too, as the pro-Congress Kerala NGO Association split into two on Thursday. The state council meet held in the presence of KPCC general secretary M Liju, witnessed tension, after open clashes erupted between the two factions.

While the faction led by Jaffar Khan elected him the state president, the other faction led by Chavara Jayakumar announced that Jaffar Khan and ex-vice president G S Umashankar were expelled from the organisation. While the Chavara Jayakumar faction enjoys the support of KPCC president K Sudhakaran, there are indications that the other faction has the blessings of Opposition Leader V D Satheesan camp.

The state council meeting held at the Muslim Association hall witnessed tense scenes due to major differences between the two factions led by association president Chavara Jayakumar and general secretary A M Jaffar Khan.

With Chavara Jayakumar staying away from the meeting, the other faction elected Jaffar Khan as the new president and Uma Shankar as new general secretary. Following this, the official faction led by Jayakumar took control of the organisation state committee office. The rebel faction felt that Congress leader M Liju failed to bring in a consensus.

Meanwhile the official faction announced action against the rebel leaders. Speaking to TNIE, Chavara Jayakumar said Uma Shankar and Jaffar Khan have been expelled from the organisation.

“The president has been elected, as per the bylaw. The association offices and other establishments come under the president. During the council meeting, the rebel leaders tried to create a ruckus and manhandle the leaders including KPCC office-bearers. We have decided to expel Jaffar Khan and Uma Shankar.

Action will be taken against district leaders supporting them,” said Chavara Jayakumar. Jaffar Khan, however, said, “The council members have elected the new president and other office-bearers. All the district units support the new council. The association does not need party support. The party need not issue its nod for association matters,” he said.