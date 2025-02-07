Fight between Chandy Oommen and V D Satheesan intensifies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rift between Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen continues unabated, creating friction in the already factionalised Congress politics. This was evident during a party function held in Kottayam district on Tuesday. During the reception accorded to ‘High Range protest journey’ led by Satheesan, Chandy Oommen was allegedly denied a chance to address the workers.

The reception was held at Mundakkayam. According to Congress leaders, around 300 workers from the district were present. When the rally reached the place, after the presidential address by Congress leader Joy Abraham and inauguration by senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, jatha captain Satheesan spoke.

Meanwhile, KPCC general secretary P A Salim asked Chandy Oommen whether he wanted to address the rally. Salim also informed Chandy that the other two MLAs present there — Mons Joseph and Mani C Kappan — had decided not to address the rally. Following this, Chandy Oommen said he was not addressing the rally. And, UDF district chairman Philson Mathews announced that Chandy has decided not to speak and informed the leaders of his decision. However, later on, both Mani and Mons were invited to address the rally and both of them spoke.

The incident raised huge resentment among local leaders and workers as they felt Chandy was allegedly denied a chance to speak. Though TNIE repeatedly tried to contact Salim, he didn’t respond to calls or text messages. Meanwhile, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan told TNIE that he heard Philson’s announcement that Chandy decided not to address the rally.

Chandy Oommen had recently accused the leadership of denying him any role during the campaigning for the bypolls held in Palakkad and Chelakkara. Chandy’s absence when Rahul Mamkootathil visited Oommen Chandy’s tomb during the Palakkad bypoll had also courted controversy.

Chandy had expressed his reservation about the way the incident was presented before the media by a section of leaders.

The leaders close to Chandy alleged that though a date was fixed earlier it was deliberately changed by some leaders. It was also alleged that after Oommen Chandy’s demise decisions are being taken by a section close to Satheesan, without holding consultations within the party.